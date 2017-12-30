Erica Garner, activist and daughter of Eric Garner, dead at 27

Erica Garner, an activist and the oldest daughter of a New York City man who was killed by a police chokehold, died Saturday, according to a statement posted on her official Twitter account. She was 27.

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

Garner was hospitalized in critical condition earlier this month after suffering a heart attack. Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, had said her daughter's cardiac arrest was triggered by an asthma attack.

Snipes-Garner said her daughter suffered her first heart attack not long after giving birth to a baby boy in August. Doctors said the pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which was later found to be enlarged.

Garner became a vocal advocate against police brutality following her father's death. He died after a white police officer put him in a chokehold while arresting him on Staten Island in July 2014. A video of the arrest showed him gasping for air and repeatedly saying, "I can't breathe." A grand jury declined to charge the officer, Daniel Pantaleo. The family later reached a $5.9 million settlement with the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

