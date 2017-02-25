(Photo: David Goins, WFAA)

HOUSTON, Texas -- Euless Trinity wrestler Mack Beggs wins the Texas 6A Girls wrestling title Saturday.

Mack Beggs, 17, is transitioning from female to male. His performance this wrestling season is leading many to question Texas’ rules about high school transgender athletes.

Beggs faced Chelsea Sanchez of Katy Morton Ranch High School in the state final match.

Right now, University Interscholastic League regulations say Mack has to compete with the gender on his birth certificate. That’s why he’s wrestling with the girls, even though he’s taking testosterone to transition to be a boy.

Beggs advanced to the state final after pinning Kailyn Clay of Grand Prairie High School in a semifinal match Saturday morning.

After his win, Beggs family and teammates cheered as did a majority of the spectators at the Berry Center in Cypress just northwest of Houston.

Sandy Gonzales says she could hear a smattering of boos directed at her stepson.

"Everyone has their own opinion," Gonzales told News 8.

“[My daughter] had wrestled Mack last year. But naturally with the testosterone usage, it’s not the same as it was today,” said Lisa Latham, whose daughter lost to Mack in the first round of the finals.

Latham, and a lot of other parents, think the UIL’s rules on the issue are unfair.

“I think if she wants to be a boy, she needs to wrestle with the boys,” said Isaac Gomez.

“If you use enhancements, you’re not allowed to wrestle. It’s always been the rule. Why is it being cut because this person wants to change? That is a choice. That is a choice,” said Patti Overstreet.

The UIL says the rule on enhancement drugs do not apply to students who are prescribed drugs for medical reasons.

Even though 95% of state superintendents voted for the transgender guidelines as they are now, some parents hope the state reconsiders.

“It’s not fair for Mack, because he’s not getting true competition or true experience. It’s not fair for the female wrestlers because they are at a complete disadvantage,” said Latham.

