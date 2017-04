Crews are fighting a fire in the Indian Lake Estates neighborhood. (Photo: Beau Zimmer)

Polk County Fire Rescue says mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Indian Lakes Estates neighborhood.

Structures have been reportedly burned, but officials are not sure whether they are homes.

10News WTSP is sending its helicopter and ground crews to the scene.

Stay with WTSP.com for updates.



