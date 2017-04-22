Massive 600-acre Indian Lake Estates fire considered suspicious

(Polk County Fire Rescue)

LAKE WALES, Florida — A massive 600-acre fire that has forced residents from their homes in Polk County is considered suspicious. A reward is being offered.

The fire started yesterday at around 4:30pm. Several structures were destroyed, but none are believed to be homes. There is a mandatory evacuation still in effect and will be until at least noon today when officials have an opportunity to assess the fire.

At this point, it’s not clear why officials say the fire is suspicious, but there is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, so if you know anything about the cause, you’re asked to call 1-800-342-5869.

Nearly 100 firefighting vehicles and hundreds of firefighters were called out yesterday. The operation was scaled down overnight so firefighters could rest for what they may face today.

There are around 800 homes in the subdivision and 8,000 lots.

At this point, there are no road closures and no reports of injury. A Red Cross shelter has been set up at First Presbyterian Lake Wales. So far, nine people have taken shelter there. It will stay open as long as the evacuation is in effect.

