Evacuations possible in Citrus Co. near Withlacoochee River

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning to residents, saying the Withlacoochee River is still rising, causing dangerous conditions there. Evacuations are possible.

The sheriff’s office says water is already reported around and in homes near Istachatta and Trails End Road in Floral City. Areas to the north, including Arrowhead, may see more rising water and potential flooding.

They say the river near Arrowhead will reach 8 feet by Wednesday morning, which would send water to homes and flood roadways.

If you need shelter if an evacuation is called, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-726-1121 to make arrangements.

Meanwhile, sandbag locations will be open starting today at 1pm. The sandbag sites are located at East Spruce Drive Boat Ramp in Dunnellon and at the East Citrus Community Center on Hwy 44 East in Inverness.

