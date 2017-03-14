Experts make case for over-the-counter birth control pills

Experts in women’s and adolescent health say birth control pills should be available over-the-counter without a prescription.

A survey from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine estimates more than half of teens have used oral contraceptives.

Experts believe giving girls easier access to the pill will not lead to more sex, but will reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies.

Most teens have the reasoning skills to make informed decisions and they tend to use the pill more consistently than condoms, the expert said.

