'Exploding' Takata airbags prompt Nissan and INFINITI recall

At least four major car companies are still building and selling new cars with airbags containing the same chemical compound as millions already recalled by manufacturer Takata. AP photo

Numerous Nissan and INFINITI vehicles manufactured between 2001 and 2006 have an airbag flaw that is potentially deadly.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has partnered with Nissan/INFINITI to urge Floridians to respond to an urgent recall notice.

Nissan and INFINITI have sent notices to affected owners of highest risk vehicles who have not yet responded to this recall asking they contact an authorized dealer for the free repair of airbag inflators made by Takata. These notices should not be ignored.

"It is critical that Florida motorists affected by this recall take action," said Terry L. Rhodes, executive director of the Florida DHSMV, in a written statement. "Florida's hot temperatures and humid climate increase the chances that these airbag inflators will explode. Ignoring this important notice could mean the difference between life and death for you and your passengers."

