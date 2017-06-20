Reports: Man with explosive belt 'neutralized' in Brussels

A soldier cordons off an area outside Gare Central in Brussels after an explosion in the Belgian capital. (Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND, This content is subject to copyright.)

BRUSSELS -- Belgian media report that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station. A main square has been evacuated.

Belgian police report that an incident occurred at Brussels Central Station prompting an evacuation, the Reuters news agency reports.

Media in Belgium say soldiers guarding the station have "neutralized" a person wearing an explosive belt, according to Reuters. Officials said that the station is under control.

Broadcaster RTL quoted Fires Services spokesman Pierre Meys confirming that some kind of an explosion had happened in the city's Central station on Tuesday. Meys could not say what had caused the blast, The Associated Press reports. He could only confirm that firefighters were at the scene.

Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 200 meters -- 656 feet away -- the AP reports.

Officials have been on high alert ever since a March 22 attack last year. Suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.