Two men were killed when a fire broke out at a fireworks storage facility in central Israel on Tuesday, according to Israeli police. CBS photo

PORAT, Israel -- Two men were killed when a fire broke out at a fireworks storage facility in central Israel on Tuesday, according to Israeli police.

A third man, believed to be the owner of the facility in Porat, was critically injured, and four others were lightly wounded in the fire.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.





© 2017 WTSP-TV