Fake news jeans? Yes, they're real

A British retailer is selling jeans with a red strip that says 'fake news.'

Stan Chambers, WTSP 8:26 PM. EST January 08, 2018

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Ever wanted fake news jeans?

No, this is not fake news.

Topshop, a British retailer, is offering jeans with a bright red vertical stripe that says "FAKE NEWS" in bold white letters.

"Make a statement with our MOTO mid rise, straight leg jeans in mid blue low stretch denim with 'fake news' slogan side stripe," the retailer says on its website.

If you have $90 to spare, plus shipping and handling, they can be all yours.

