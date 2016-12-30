Falling bullets a danger this New Year's Eve

Hand aiming handgun (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images, (c) Hemera Technologies)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is warning the public again on the hazard of falling bullets during the New Year's Eve celebrations.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will host a press conference today at Shooter's World at 3:30 p.m. in conjunction with Bullet Free Sky to continue informing people that "what goes up, must come down."

Deputies will use the ShotSpotter system to track and analyze celebratory gunfire in real time on December 31 to potentially find where these shots are being fired.

"Celebratory gunfire remains a serious problem in many communities. Sadly it often has tragic results when innocent people are hit by bullets and are injured and killed. The reality is, that any bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when it does, there is significant risk of injury or death," HCSO spokesman Larry McKinnon said.

On the last New Year's Eve, a St. Pete teen was hit in the leg by a falling bullet. There were also several more instances of celebratory gunfire that night, including one where a bullet struck a police cruiser's windshield. Five people were arrested for firing their weapons.

Prior to the July 4th holiday, Bullet Free Sky posted a video detailing how dangerous it can get when people fire their weapons into the air.

A victim of celebratory gunfire, Diego Duran, was featured in another Bullet Free Sky video this summer where he and his mother spoke out about the danger. Duran was hit in the head by a .45 caliber bullet on New Year's Eve in 2012.

