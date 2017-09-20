Family looks for dog after serious wreck in Sarasota Co.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Three family members are recovering after a horrible accident in Sarasota County earlier this week. But now they need help finding their dog.

Warren McGregor and his two children were in the family’s Jeep on Monday when they were involved in a wreck at the intersection of Beneva and Bahia Vista. The two children were taken to different hospitals, but have since been discharged.

Their dog ‘Frodo’ was with them, was spooked and jumped out of the car. Warren was focusing on his children and couldn’t chase down Frodo.

That’s where you come in. The family needs your help to find Frodo.

Frodo is a red and brown Dachshund. If you’ve seen Frodo, you’re asked to call 941-724-0525.

