Family members fear for safety of missing Marion County woman

Investigators hope you can help them find a Marion County woman who’s been missing since Friday morning.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Secily Holdren left her home on Jacksonville Road in Anthony Florida at around 8:30am after an argument with a family member. She reportedly made statements that had her family concerned for her well-being.

Holdren is 27 years old, stands around 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white Carnival cruise T-shirt, black pants and black and pink tennis shoes.

If you’ve seen her or know her whereabouts, investigators say to call 911.

