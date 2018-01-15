Family: Mom who killed children was in abusive relationship

Photo: Treadway family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The family of a Charlotte mom who police said killed her children before jumping from a bridge says they believe she was in an abusive relationship for years and felt she "had no way out."

From the outside, Christina Treadway, a game day ticket taker with the Carolina Panthers, appeared to be a happy, loving mom of two young children.

Videos of Treadway and her children, 4-year-old Iliyah and 7-year-old Isaiah, showed the family singing, laughing and hugging.

"My daughter was a loving person," said Patricia Treadway, Christina's mother. "She loved her children. She lived for those kids."

But life ended abruptly for all of them on Saturday night. Police said Treadway killed her own children in their northwest Charlotte home, and then jumped off a nearby bridge onto coming traffic on I-485.

"I don't see my daughter doing this," Patricia sobbed.

Patricia Treadway and her husband, Allen, live in California. She saud they had been talking to their daughter in the past few days about buying plane tickets for her and the children to move to California.

According to Patricia, Treadway was in a long-term abusive relationship with the children's father that came to an explosive end Friday night.

"They had a huge argument. He beat her Saturday morning and then left." Patricia Treadway said. "Her heart must have been broken, just absolutely broken. He pushed her over the edge. He had to."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police did not have a documented history of domestic problems with the couple.

Patricia Treadway was not surprised there was no official history. She said Christina kept many secrets from her family, but she insisted her daughter was trying to get help in her final hours.

"One of her last messages was to one of her friends that said, 'Is there a place that I can go that I can be safe with my children and warm tonight?'" Patricia Treadway said.

Police were still investigating the cause of death for the two children.

Patricia Treadway confirmed her daughter left suicide notes for many of her family members.

"She had no mental problems, she was not depressed," she said. "She never gave us an indication that she was ever gonna do this."

NBC Charlotte reached out to the father of the children and his family, but we did not hear back.

