Family of five on their way back from Georgia die in wreck on I-75

Nathan E. Russell (center back), Lynda Russell (far right), La'Nyah Russell (far left), Natayah Russell (center left) and Nathan Russell Jr. (center right) lost their lives after a crash on I-75. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Five people who lost their lives in a wreck on Interstate 75 in Alachua County over the weekend were a family, according to a GoFundMe page set up for their funeral expenses.

Troopers say the car being driven by the father of the family drifted into the back of a disabled tractor early Sunday morning. Four members of the family were pronounced dead at the scene and the last member died Monday at UF Shands in Gainesville, says a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The family was on its way back from Georgia, says the GoFundMe page. It was set up on behalf of the parents of Lynda Russell, 35, who lost her life in the crash.

Nathan E. Russell, 37, was killed in the crash and driving the Chrysler 200 with his family inside. La'Nyah N. Russell, 15, and Natayah Russell, 10, also died in the crash, FHP says.

Ten-year-old Nathan Russell Jr. was taken to UF Shands but died Monday afternoon.

A third vehicle was involved in the crash but neither anyone in that vehicle nor the man inside the tractor were injured in any way.

