Family says burglars tried to blind puppy with bleach

MESQUITE, Texas – When four men busted into a Mesquite home this week, the family’s dog was barking from inside her crate.



When she wouldn’t stop barking at the intruders, the burglars did the unthinkable.



“We believe the suspects became angry with the dog, dumped bleach on the dog, and dumped on other household items around the house,” said Mesquite Police Department spokesman Lt. Brian Parrish.



According to a GoFundMe page set up to cover Laila’s vet bills, the chemicals caused ulcers on her puppy eyes, leaving her nearly blind.



The family did not want to speak on camera out of fear of retaliation. However, a post seeking the public’s help to find the burglars was shared more than 17 times on Facebook.



Two days later, thanks to a crime stoppers tip, Mesquite police arrested two of the suspects connected with the case, police said. Eighteen-year-olds, Zavier Humphrey and Jacob Hernandez, of Dallas, have both been charged with burglary. Humphrey has also been charged with animal cruelty. Police are still looking for two more people.



“In my career, I haven’t seen something like this that’s seemed this mean,” Parrish said.



The burglars also ransacked the home, throwing food around the kitchen, and stole electronics, according to police. The investigation continues.

