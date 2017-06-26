'I love it so much,' says 3-year-old Michigan girl to announce mom's pregnancy

Three-year-old Kyla Moriarty watches the video in which she starred, announcing her mother's pregnancy. (Photo: WZZM 13)

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - Pregnancy announcements are always exciting to see, but they're even better -- of course --when a 3 year old delivers the message.

A Norton Shores couple, Ian and Katie Moriarty, found out they were having their third baby and wanted to share the news in a creative way.

"In the past, we just did a cute little maternity pregnancy shoot with just Ian and I but Kyla loves being a big sister and she has a really big personality," Katie Moriarty said. "We thought we’d just ask her some questions and film it."

The video was posted to Facebook, where it's received thousands of views.

"We always think Kyla's funny and we always laugh and look at each other and just smile at the cute things she says but to see everyone else have the same reaction -- we were surprised," Katie Moriarty added.

Sharing news that brings out some genuine happiness.

"I love it so much," little Kyla told WZZM 13 on Sunday, June 25.

"Sometimes it's hard to turn on the TV with everything that's going on, so we hope this brings smile to somebody's face," Katie Moriarty said.

The Moriarty's don't know what gender to expect yet, but Katie Moriarty is due in January 2018.

