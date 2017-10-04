Fan petition seeks to build Tom Petty statue in Gainesville

Singer Tom Petty performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 10, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Someone has launched a petition to erect a statue of Tom Petty in his hometown of Gainesville, Florida.

The Care2 petition has 3,612 supporters as of 9 a.m. Wednesday. The petition has a goal of 4,000 supporters.

There is not a plan outlining where the memorial would go, who would pay for a statue or what kind of authority the petition holds as of Wednesday morning.

Petty passed away Monday night at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest at his home.

Related: Tom Petty has died at 66

Go to the Tampa Bay Times’ website for more information.

Photos: Remembering Tom Petty

© 2017 WTSP-TV