Fatal crash closes University Pkwy in Sarasota

Sarasota deputies closed down traffic due to a fatal crash on University Parkway at Honore Avenue. (Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A fatal crash involving at least one death shut down a busy Sarasota intersection Tuesday morning,

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. near the intersection of eastbound University Parkway and Honore Avenue.

All traffic was diverted away from the crash until 10:15 a.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

