Fatal crash closes University Pkwy in Sarasota

10News Staff , WTSP 10:27 AM. EST February 07, 2017

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A fatal crash involving at least one death shut down a busy Sarasota intersection Tuesday morning,

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. near the intersection of eastbound University Parkway and Honore Avenue.

All traffic was diverted away from the crash until 10:15 a.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

