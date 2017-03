PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A fatal crash shut down the intersection of Darby Road at Bellamy Brothers Boulevard Thursday morning in Dade City.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that at least one person died in the crash which happened around 6:41 a.m.

All directions of Darby Rd. and Bellamy Brothers Blvd. are closed. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)