FAYETTEVILLE, NC -- A horrible tragedy is unfolding in North Carolina. A toddler and newborn who were reported missing have been found dead. And their father has been charged.

The bodies of two-year-old Serenity Freeman and four-day-old Genesis Freeman were found Friday in the woods. Police say both had been stabbed to death in the car their father, Tillman Freeman, had been driving.

Freeman was arrested Saturday and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to investigators, the kids were taken by their father after a domestic incident with the children’s mother. When the mother went to the hospital, police say Freeman took off with the kids.

