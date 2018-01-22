Father of Jennifer Kesse credits podcast with generating leads

Jennifer Kesse (Photo: Family photo)

BRADENTON, Fla. — Ever since she disappeared 12 years ago this week, Jennifer Kesse's case has stumped detectives and has become one of Central Florida’s biggest missing person mysteries in recent history.



The case captured national attention in the days, months and years after Jennifer vanished before work from her Orlando-area apartment.



It wasn’t until years later that two school teachers from Tampa Bay heard Jennifer’s story and started a podcast called “Unconcluded” to feature the case and look into tips called in by listeners.



“It’s been very impressive,” said Jennifer’s father, Drew. “I listen and often say 'Wow, how did they come up with that?'”



A recent post on the podcast’s Facebook page was forwarded to detectives working the case.



Orlando police has a news conference scheduled for Wednesday, the actual anniversary of Jennifer’s disappearance, to discuss new efforts in solving the case.

No word yet on if detectives have found any of the information from Unconcluded series has been useful to detectives.

