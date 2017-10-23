Father of Sherin Mathews re-arrested on charge of Felony Injury to a Child

Wesley Mathews

RICHARDSON, TX -- The father of Sherin Mathews was rearrested Monday, according to Richardson police.

Wesley Mathews was arrested on a charge of First Degree Felony Injury to a Child.

His bond was set at $1 million. He was booked into the Richardson City Jail.



Mathews was previously arrested on and charged with felony endangerment to a child and was placed on electronic ankle monitoring and surrendered his passport as a condition of making bond on Oct. 9.



He was later released.



On Sunday, Richardson police found a small child's body Sunday during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.

Mathews disappeared in the early morning of Oct. 7 after her adoptive father Wesley Mathews put her outside their home at 3 a.m. for not drinking her milk.

The child's body was found Sunday at about 11 a.m. in a culvert underground during a search operation in the area of Spring Valley and Bowser Road and has not yet been properly identified by the medical examiner's office.

