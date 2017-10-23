WTSP
Father of Sherin Mathews re-arrested on charge of Felony Injury to a Child

Jeff Anastasio, WFAA 8:03 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

RICHARDSON, TX -- The father of Sherin Mathews was rearrested Monday, according to Richardson police.

Wesley Mathews was arrested on a charge of First Degree Felony Injury to a Child.

His bond was set at $1 million.  He was booked into the Richardson City Jail.

Mathews was previously arrested on and charged with felony endangerment to a child and was placed on electronic ankle monitoring and surrendered his passport as a condition of making bond on Oct. 9.

He was later released. 

On Sunday, Richardson police found a small child's body Sunday during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.

Mathews disappeared in the early morning of Oct. 7 after her adoptive father Wesley Mathews put her outside their home at 3 a.m. for not drinking her milk.

The child's body was found  Sunday at about 11 a.m. in a culvert underground during a search operation in the area of Spring Valley and Bowser Road and has not yet been properly identified by the medical examiner's office.

