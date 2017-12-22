FBI: Man planned Christmas Day terror attack in San Francisco

(Photo: DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

MODESTO, Calif. -- The FBI has charged a Modesto, California man with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

The man, Everitt Aaron Jameson, is accused of planning a possible attack on San Francisco’s Pier 39 on Christmas Day. In a series of conversations with undercover employees with the FBI, Jameson said he wanted to join the Islamic State’s cause against the United States, and said he could provide money or travel to Syria.

According to the court documents filed in federal court on Friday, Jameson graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps’ basic recruit training, earning a “sharpshooter rifle qualification.” The documents say Jameson was discharged from the Marines for fraudulent enlistment, having failed to reveal his history of asthma.

In the documents, the FBI says that Jameson selected San Francisco’s Pier 39 as a target location because of the many people who visit the pier.

“Jameson also stated that Christmas was the perfect day to commit the attack,” the documents read.

On December 18, an FBI undercover agent contacted Jameson, who replied, “I also don’t think I can do this after all. I’ve reconsidered.” He later added, “In Sha Allah one day I can. But I can’t.”

A search warrant was executed on Wednesday at Jameson’s Modesto home. In a letter found there, Jameson wrote, “You’ve Allowed Donald J Trump to give away [Jerusalem] to the Jews.”

He added, “Long live Isil, Long Live Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” referring to the Islamic State and its leader.

© 2017 KXTV-TV