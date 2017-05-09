WTSP
FBI director James Comey fired
FBI director James Comey fired

The Associated Press , WTSP 6:04 PM. EDT May 09, 2017

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign.

FBI acknowledges Comey misspoke in testimony about Clinton emails

