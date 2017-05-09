FBI director James Comey fired

FBI Director James Comey waits for the start of a meeting with Attorney General Jeff Session and the heads of federal law enforcement components at the Department of Justice February 9, 2017 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.



In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.



Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign.

White House statement says Pres. Trump acted on recommendation of AG Sessions and Deputy AG Rosenstein in firing James Comey pic.twitter.com/1eTVzBjLjT — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 9, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press