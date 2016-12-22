FDLE investigating officer-involved shooting at Ocala hospital

(Thinkstock) (Photo: Stefano Garau)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- An officer-involved shooting at the Ocala Regional Medical Center late Thursday night is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, WKMG-TV in Orlando is reporting.

The shooting took place just before midnight, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The officer was not injured in this incident, according to FDLE.

Stay with 10News for more on this developing story.

(© 2016 WTSP)