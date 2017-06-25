FDLE: Runaway teen and boyfriend may be headed to Ft. Myers

Investigators believe Stormie Clemmer, 15, is with Andrew Akers, 20.

Investigators are asking the public to share these photos of a runaway and the man she may be with. They say the pair may be heading to Ft. Myers.

They’re looking for 15-year-old Stormie Clemmer, of Alpine, Texas, who is believed to be with her boyfriend, 20-year-old Andrew Akers.

Clemmer reportedly ran away from home Thursday with Akers. They’re believed to be in a black 2000 Ford Ranger extended cab pickup truck with a temporary Ohio license plate. The truck has fender flares and 5-spoke chrome ribs.

Stormie is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. An arrest warrant has been issued for Akers.

If you have any information about where they may be, you’re asked to call the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office at 532-837-3488.





