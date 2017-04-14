Featherbrow -- the latest trend in eyebrows

Ladies, this one is for you. It’s the feather brow, the hottest trend in eyebrows…at least for now.



You can see how it works. Women are parting their brows to form the shape of a feather. Then they glue it down to keep the shape.

While it's hot on the web, not everybody thinks it's a hit.

No matter what your thoughts are, get ready to see featherbrow on your next night out.



Is the #featherbrow the next big thing in beauty? What do you think of the look? https://t.co/RvSZhlubOr pic.twitter.com/jWcsOG8Nrw — BeautyStat (@BeautyStat) April 14, 2017

We're not sure about this new trend... #featherbrow



Here to stay or gone tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/iHbyQuBuAN — Margot London (@Margot_London) April 14, 2017

