Featherbrow -- the latest trend in eyebrows

10News staff , WTSP 6:50 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

Ladies, this one is for you. It’s the feather brow, the hottest trend in eyebrows…at least for now.
 
You can see how it works. Women are parting their brows to form the shape of a feather. Then they glue it down to keep the shape.

While it's hot on the web,  not everybody thinks it's a hit.

No matter what your thoughts are, get ready to see featherbrow on your next night out.
 

 

