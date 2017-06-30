Fee for concealed weapons permits in Florida going down

Unrelated photo | WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - DECEMBER 27: A Utah teacher is shown how to handle a handgun by instructor Clint Simon at a concealed-weapons training class to 200 Utah teachers on December 27, 2012 in West Valley City, Utah. The Utah Shooting Sports Council said it would waive its $50 fee for concealed-weapons training for Utah teachers. (Photo: George Frey, Getty Images)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The fee to apply or renew concealed weapons permits in Florida is going down $5.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam - whose agency is in charge of concealed carry permits - announced the change Thursday.

As of July 1, it will cost people $55 for a permit and $55 to renew. This is the third time Putnam has reduced the fees on concealed weapons permits.

Within the last year, the department received nearly 450,000 concealed weapon applications. The permits are good for seven years.

According to the department's website, as of May 31, there were 1.7 million concealed weapons permits in Florida.

