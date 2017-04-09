FHP: Motorcyclist dies after car makes illegal U-turn

A 44-year-old motorcyclist has died from his injuries sustained in a crash Friday where a driver made an illegal U-turn.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old motorcyclist has died from his injuries sustained in a crash Friday where a driver made an illegal U-turn.

Zachary Scott Kane of Land O' Lakes was riding his Honda Shadow southbound on U.S. 41 near Morgan Road when he was struck by a car driven by Hannah Michele Patrick, 24, of Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Patrick then struck another vehicle.

Kane died Saturday at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Patrick failed to yield to traffic before making the U-turn, according to FHP, and has been charged with DUI serious bodily injury, driving with a suspended license, improper U-turn and driving without insurance.

© 2017 WTSP-TV