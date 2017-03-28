FHP: Motorcyclist dies in Zephyrhills crash

Leonardo Landin of Tampa was southbound on I-275 approaching the Lois Avenue exit when the piece of metal struck his windshield, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Zephyrhills, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 10:30 a.m., a 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by Kara Perrino, 35, of Brooksville, was westbound on Chancey Road approaching Yonkers Boulevard. There were two vehicles ahead of her.

FHP said the Jeep didn't stop, running into the rear of a 2016 Nissan NV2500 driven by Samuel Dail, 54, of Dade City, which in turn struck the back of a 2013 Chrysler sedan driven by Lloyd Larson, 73, of Mount Pleasant, Wis.

Neither driver was hurt.

The Jeep then traveled into the opposite lane of traffic and into the path of three motorcycles. The Jeep struck a 1999 Harley Davidson driven by Donald L. Ross, 77, of Zephyrhills, and a 2017 Harley Davidson driven by William Sly, 63, of Hanna, Ind.

The third motorcycle, a 2009 Harley Davidson driven by Patsy Ross, 74, of Westville, Ind., left the road and struck a fence.

Ross died at the scene. Sly was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. Ross was taken to Florida Hospital-Zephyrhills with minor injuries.

Charges are pending.

© 2017 WTSP-TV