FHP: Part of I-75 shut down due to Collier County brush fire

A brush fire burns across the street from Belle Meade Ranch in Naples on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Photo: Dorothy Edwards/Naples Daily News)

Florida Highway Patrol has shut down part of I-75 because of the 6,000-acre brush fire in eastern Collier County.

I-75 is closed between exit 105 at Golden Gate Parkway and exit 80 at State Road 29.

FHP provided the following detours:

- Eastbound I-75 Traffic: Take Exit 105 (Golden Gate Parkway) to US 41(Tamiami Trail). Turn left onto eastbound US41. Take eastbound US 41 to SR 29. Turn left onto northbound SR 29. Take northbound SR 29 to I75. Turn right onto the eastbound I75 entrance ramp.

- Westbound I-75 Traffic: Take Exit 80 (State Road 29) north for a northern travel destination. For a southern travel destination (Naples). Take SR 29 to US 41 (Tamiami Trail). Turn right onto US 41.

