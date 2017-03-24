FHP searching for suspect responsible for damaging vehicles on I-75

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the person responsible for throwing or shooting projectiles at vehicles on northbound Interstate 75 in Manatee County. (Photo: Isabel Mascarenas)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for who was responsible for launching projectiles at moving vehicles from an overpass above Interstate 75 early Friday morning.

Troopers do not know whether it was rocks or pellets shot from an air gun which shattered windows and dented the vehicles driving northbound under the Mendoza Road overpass, just north of the exit to Ellenton.

If you have information on this case, call FHP at 941-751-8350. If arrested, the suspect faces felony charges of firing/throwing a potentially deadly missile.





