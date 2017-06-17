I-75 Crash kills 30-year-veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol

Trooper struck by vehicle along I-75 (Alachua County Sheriff's Office)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Troopers are trying to determine why a vehicle hit and killed Sgt. William Trampass Bishop along Interstate 75 near the Alachua-Columbia County border on Saturday evening.



The crash that killed the trooper happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 403, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.



Law enforcement reported Bishop was investigating a crash when a passing vehicle hit the 30-year-veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol.



Bishop was transported to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries.



Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours as law enforcement investigated the crash.



FHP has not released the identity of the driver that hit Bishop.

It is with heavy hearts that we report #FHP Sgt. William Trampas Bishop, has died in the line of duty this evening. pic.twitter.com/1DzmjPnhlh — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) June 18, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV