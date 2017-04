A fire following a crash on SR-54 at Little Rd. in Pasco destroyed this minibus. (Photo: Sky10)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash involving a semi truck and a mini bus shut down westbound lanes State Road 54 at Little Road Thursday morning.

The bus was completely engulfed in flames following the collision.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, one person was aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

