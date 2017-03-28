Fight between Florida governor, prosecutor back in court

State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Florida Governor Rick Scott (Photo: WKMG/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The fight over whether Florida's governor can take away an officer-killing case from a prosecutor because she no longer will seek the death penalty in any cases is returning to a courtroom in Orlando.



A hearing is taking place Tuesday in the case of Markeith Loyd, who's charged with murdering an Orlando police lieutenant and Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend.



Gov. Rick Scott took the case away from State Attorney Aramis Ayala in Orlando earlier this month after she announced she wouldn't seek the death penalty in Loyd's case or any future cases.



The governor reassigned the case to State Attorney Brad King who works in a neighboring district.



Ayala argues that the governor doesn't have the authority to remove her.



King says he's now the authorized prosecutor for the case.

