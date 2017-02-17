Fire brings back bad memories for River Ranch community

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- There’s a sign in front of River Ranch hunt club, where the fire’s still burning. It reminds people of the 2007 blaze there that consumed 3200 acres.

“I’m glad that that sign is there because the most dangerous thing in times like this tends to be short memories,” Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam said shortly after an aerial tour of the damage.

Richard Haas hasn't forgotten that fire.

“All the camps in the back were taken out,” he said. “The woods are just starting to get back to normal.”

Haas watched as it took out more than 300 homes and hunt camps.

“It was pretty rough because it started in the camps and then right about behind us, instead of coming this way to us, it just kept coming straight,” he explained.

This fire was tougher. The 2007 version never touched his house. This time, it burned it to the ground.

“See all the homes in front of you standing up nice and proud, woods all around them. They’re still standing, and you come home and your place is fried to a crisp.”

Putnam said the first priority for authorities is putting out the fire. After that, he said, they’ll do everything they can to help people like Haas, who didn’t have insurance, rebuild.

Putnam also praised the firefighters, who saved dozens of homes. With more than 5,000 acres burned, only 12 homes have been destroyed.

Crews dug a break between Sheila Theodorson’s house and the fire. They fought the flames with water as well, and her home is still standing.

“My heroes for sure,” she said. “They are heroes.”

