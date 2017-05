This image is from a brush fire late last month in Pasco County (Florida Forest Service)

A fast-growing fire in Pasco County has closed the Suncoast Parkway between State Roads 52 and 54, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire is about 10 acres.

The same roadway was closed last week as crews battled a 2,270-acre fire in the Starkey Wilderness Preserve.

The Suncoast Bike Trail is also closed between SR 54 and 52.

