Fire-displaced residents had long night out of homes

It was a deja vu moment for Marty Conover.

The Indian Lake Estates resident spent the night in her car with her dog Miley and cat..

But that's not the worst part. She had to spend almost 20 hours in the car while a mandatory evacuation was in effect.

The order was lifted about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Robert Diehl also spent the night in his car. waiting for almost 24 hours.

"Motels were all full in town, so no use of even trying," he said. "It's hard. It's hard because sitting here hurts and I don't get around too well."

In early February, the Indian Lake Estates community was forced to leave their homes after a massive brush fire threatened many homes.

"I had an idea there was going to be an evacuation because it was bad," Conover said.

And here they are again-- in the same ordeal.

The area has seen several small fires this week but the Red Grange Fire spiraled out of control.

"I really think someone is doing it," Conover said. "That's just a lot. That's seven in two months. That's an awful lot.>

Diehl thinks so too. He been living in the area for over a decade and has never seen this many fires.

"I'm sure of it, because they started in the center of empty lots where there is nothing to start it. No lightning, no nothing, so there has to be someone starting these fires."

Fire Investigators aren't certain it's arson but they haven't found any evidence telling them otherwise.

Diehl has a message to the person setting the fires, if there is one.

"Stop please. These are people's lives your putting at risk."

