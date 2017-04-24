Fire Update

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf
-
Weather Forecast
-
DUI suspect gives police a hard time
-
Franklin Preparatory Academy
-
Gator star Brantley involved in fight with female
-
Airbnb affecting local bed and breakfasts
-
Firefighters wrangle gator from house
-
Evacuation lifted; fire cause investigated
-
Can ear piercings relieve migraine pain?
-
Firefighters encounter rattlesnake
More Stories
-
What started the massive Indian Lake Estates fire?Apr 24, 2017, 12:58 p.m.
-
Police: Suspect was selling drugs to homelessApr 24, 2017, 8:45 a.m.
-
Lawmaker's plea for texting ban is personalApr 23, 2017, 4:41 p.m.