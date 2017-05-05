Fired Texas officer faces murder charge for fatally shooting teen

Balch Springs Police Department Facebook

DALLAS, Texas -- The officer who was terminated in the wake of the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards now faces a murder charge, WFAA has learned.

An arrest warrant for Roy Oliver was issued and signed by a Dallas County judge late this afternoon. He has been charged with murder.

Oliver is in the process of turning himself in, sources told WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez.

Edwards was the only person killed when officers responded to a call at a party in Balch Springs Saturday night. Oliver fired his weapon into a car full of teenagers as the car was leaving a house.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Edwards' death a homicide, due to a rifle wound to the head.

The story of Edwards’ death has garnered national attention since the shooting. Oliver was fired Wednesday.

