Firefighter rescues fawn from fire in Okefenokee Wildlife Refuge

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Firefighters busy at attempting to control the largest wildfire in the Southeast are being hailed as heroes for not only putting their lives on the line but also attending to one of nature’s most vulnerable creatures.

The Okefenokee Wildlife Refuge posted a photo on Friday of a fawn being helped by a firefighter is the Chesser Island area of the swamp.

You guys have heard the Smokey Bear story, right? So this might be the start of something BIG!!! Who wants to name the... Posted by Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, April 28, 2017

The refuge says the deer was found in an area where firefighters were performing an intentional burn in order to try to slow the spread of the West Mims Fire.

As of Friday, more than 86,000 acres were reported to have burned as nearly 500 personnel continue to fight to contain the massive fire.

The Florida Forest Service reports the wildfire started back on April 6 after lightning struck a wooded area in northern Baker County.

Officials estimate the wildfire could burn for 6 months until full containment is reached.

