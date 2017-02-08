No injuries, 2 dogs rescued from St. Pete apartment fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A fire broke out at the Reserve at Lake Pointe apartment complex in south St. Petersburg Wednesday morning.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue extinguished the 2-alarm fire at 5655 Lynn Lake Drive South around 11:30 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries as a result of the fire. All residents were evacuated from the building and firefighters rescued two dogs.
Multiple alarm fire at 5655 Lynn Lake Dr S. No occupants injured & 2 dogs rescued. Fire out, investigator on scene. pic.twitter.com/eEbPWUfOPe— St Pete Fire Rescue (@StPeteFR) February 8, 2017
