Firefighters still dealing with Polk brush fire

10News Staff , WTSP 1:23 PM. EST February 16, 2017

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters from Polk Fire Rescue and the Florida Forestry Service are still battling the remnants of a large brush fire that torched several homes in the Indian Lakes Estates and River Ranch areas.

10News reporters at the scene report that the fire, which spanned thousands of acres and damaged or destroyed several homes, is contained but still burning in several areas.

Eric Glasser reported on Facebook that fire in River Ranch destroyed several structures and vehicles.

Shannon Valladolid had the heartbreaking story of a woman who lost her entire two-story home to the fire but she was able to rescue her horses and her animals.


