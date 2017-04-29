Firefighters union blames Disney for brush fires

A firefighters' union says fireworks from one of the Walt Disney World resort's parks are sparking brush fires, despite a fire ban in Orange County.

The Orlando Sentinel is reporting Tim Stromsnes, president of the Reedy Creek Fire & Rescue IAFF Local 2117, places the blame on a new staging area for a "Star Wars"-themed show at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

“The problem here is it’s a new site in the woods and they didn’t clear enough land,” he told The Sentinel.

Disney officials said it had modified the number, size and type of fireworks in the show and has banned campfire in its parks.

For more, read The Sentinel story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV