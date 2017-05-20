First lady not wearing scarf in Saudi Arabia -- and it's no insult

First lady Melania Trump shakes hands with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. (Photo: BANDAR AL-JALOUD, AFP/Getty Images)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — First lady Melania Trump did not wear a headscarf when she greeted the king of Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Neither did President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, or any of the other women in Trump's delegation.

That's not uncommon, illegal or even particularly impolite. While Islamic women are required by sharia law to cover their heads in public, there's no such expectation for western women. And King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud greeted Melania Trump warmly at the airport, even shaking her hand — again, something forbidden between unrelated Saudi men and women but allowed for foreigners.

So none of this would be an issue, except for the fact that President Trump himself made it one — when Barack Obama was president.

Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015

In 2015, President Obama and first lady Michele Obama visited Saudi Arabia to mourn the death of King Salman's brother and predecessor, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al Saud. Michelle Obama wore loose, head-to-toe clothing, but did not cover her head.

"Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted," Trump tweeted. "We have enuf enemies."

Other high profile western visitors — including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and first ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush — have also eschewed the headscarf in their visits to the kingdom.

