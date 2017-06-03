Fish in Florida without a license this weekend and next!

Want to go fishing but don’t have a license? This weekend and next, you can!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will allow you to fish without a license in saltwater this weekend.

Then next weekend, you can fish license-free in fresh water.

There are a couple more opportunities to fish in saltwater license-free this year -- the first Saturday in September and the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

Get specific details about license-free fishing on the FFWCC website.





