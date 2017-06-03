WTSP
Close

Fish in Florida without a license this weekend and next!

WTSP 11:36 AM. EDT June 03, 2017

Want to go fishing but don’t have a license?  This weekend and next, you can!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will allow you to fish without a license in saltwater this weekend.

Then next weekend, you can fish license-free in fresh water.

There are a couple more opportunities to fish in saltwater license-free this year -- the first Saturday in September and the Saturday following Thanksgiving.  

Get specific details about license-free fishing on the FFWCC website.

 


 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Fishing class hooks women

WTSP

Florida man has wild fishing day as VP looks on

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories