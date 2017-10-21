Five former U.S. Presidents join forces to aid hurricane survivors

Five former U.S. Presidents, side by side in a packed Reed Arena on the campus of Texas A&M.

COLLEGE STATION - Five former U.S. Presidents, seated side by side in a packed Reed Arena on the campus of Texas A&M, offered their influence and still considerable star power to help hurricane survivors from Texas to Puerto Rico.

The Deep from the Heart One America Appeal Concert, organized through the George H.W. Bush Presidential Foundation, had already raised $31 million for hurricane relief efforts and sought Saturday night to continue the much-needed support for now millions of hurricane victims.



Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, joined forces to ask individuals and corporations for donations to help put lives back together after one of the worst hurricane seasons on record.



Rousing applause greeted all of the Presidents, but especially George W. Bush and Barack Obama. But even their popularity paled in comparison to surprise musical guest Lady Gaga who arrived bearing a promised $1 million donation of her own.



Other musical performers also donating their time and talents to the concert carried live online at OneAmericaAppeal.org included Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keene, Alabama, and Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, and emcee Lee Greenwood.



Texas A&M is home to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library. Donations are coordinated through his foundation which says “100 cents of every dollar “donated will help hurricane victims, funds distributed through programs like the Houston Harvey Relief Fund and the Rebuild Texas Fund.



President Donald J. Trump did not attend, but appeared in a video message pledging his administration’s support to the cause.



If you would like to contribute to the continuing needs of hurricane victims from one of the most devastating hurricane season on record, please visit OneAmericaAppeal.org.

© 2017 WFAA-TV