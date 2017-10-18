Five people jump from burning boat near Gandy Bridge

TAMPA -- Five people jumped from a burning boat Wednesday afternoon, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

It happened on the south side of Gandy near the Gandy Bridge. The boat was anchored, but was drifting west.

Fire crews poured water on the boat and pushed it into the mangroves to keep it from getting close to the bridge.

At this point, we don’t have any word of injuries. We’re following this breaking story and will post any new information as we get it.



