Five people injured in shooting at Highlands Co. intersection

HIGHLANDS Co., Fla. -- Five people were injured – two critically – after a shooting in Highlands County early Sunday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Hal McRae Blvd. and Delaney Ave. at around 3am in Avon Park, where deputies say a large group of people had gathered.

The person who called in the shooting said people were running for their cars, but hung up without giving any other details.

Five people with gunshot wounds were taken to Florida Hospital Heartland. Two of the victims – a man and a woman – were in critical condition.

Deputies say the shooting happened at a popular late night gathering spot. At this point, there are no suspects. It’s also not clear how many people were shooting guns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). You can also go to HeartlandCrimestoppers.com to submit anonymous tips.



